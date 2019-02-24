Doused with hot water, man dies

The Koyambedu police on Saturday arrested a woman who allegedly caused the death of her husband by pouring boiling water on him.

The police said the deceased, Ramesh, 50, and his wife Vimala had frequent quarrels. Last Tuesday, infuriated by his behaviour, Vimala poured boiling water on him. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Hospital but succumbed to the burns on Friday. The Koyambedu police booked a case before making the arrest.