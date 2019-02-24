Doused with hot water, man dies

The Koyambedu police on Saturday arrested a woman who allegedly caused the death of her husband by pouring boiling water on him.
The police said the deceased, Ramesh, 50, and his wife Vimala had frequent quarrels. Last Tuesday, infuriated by his behaviour, Vimala poured boiling water on him. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Hospital but succumbed to the burns on Friday. The Koyambedu police booked a case before making the arrest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor