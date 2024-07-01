Doubt whether an all India examination can be held with integrity and transparency: N. Ram

Noting that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-UG scandal has shaken the foundation of trust, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, doubted whether it was possible to conduct an all-India exam with integrity and transparency, considering that there was corruption in every nook and corner.

At an event organised by Rotary International District 3233 to present awards to doctors and chartered accountants in line with Doctors’ and Auditors’ Day celebrations on Monday, he expressed concern of the “source” getting polluted, referring to the recent NEET-UG controversy. “It shakes the foundation of our trust. If the source is polluted, what is going to happen to the people who come upstream. Something has to be done by the kind of people who were honoured and awarded today,” he said.

This is a huge country of 1.4 billion people, he said, adding: “Corruption stares at you in the face in every nook and corner. Is it possible to hold an all-India exam with integrity and transparency and I, very much doubt, as someone who has been following corruption, misuse of power and misconduct by those in authority, whether you can have a relatively clean exercise like an all-India exam. This concern must be registered on an occasion like this.”

Mr. Ram also expressed concern about the “apparent rarity of general practitioners”. He earlier noted that doctors were not owners of their own time as they needed to attend to emergencies.

S. Suresh, honorary secretary, Voluntary Health Services, said both doctors and auditors play a role in shaping the society and shared the values of dedication, integrity and unwavering commitment.

Mohan Rajan, chairman of Doctors’ Day, said doctors in India were not only competent but also available, accessible and affordable to one and all. Geetha AB, chairperson and SIRC, S. Mahaveer Bothra, district governor, Rotary International District 3233 spoke on the occasion.

