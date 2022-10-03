Double murder reported in Chrompet; search on for two persons, including a juvenile

Victims, both flower vendors were staying in a rented premises; special team formed to nab the duo

The Chitlapakkam Police have launched a manhunt to nab a duo who allegedly escaped after murdering a couple in Chrompet.

The double-murder was reported to the police late on Sunday night. The victims were identified as N.Arumugam, 59, and his wife Manjula, 49, — both flower vendors — staying at a rented house in Jamin Royapettah, near Chrompet. One of their daughters, Vasanthi, 30, who is estranged from her husband along with her children, has been living with them.

She became acquainted with K. Moses, 35, of Anna Nagar, recently through social media and they had a relationship for the last 10 days. Unable to bear the physical torture meted out to her by Moses, she left her parental house to her stay at her sister's house in Mangadu.

Police said Moses came to Vasanthi’s house in an inebriated condition on Saturday night and allegedly forced her parents to drink. His nephew, a juvenile, was also present. Later, he called up Vasanthi and threatened her that he would kill her parents if she did not come back to the house immediately. As she did not turn up due to fear, Moses murdered her parents. He and his nephew fled the scene, the police said.

Since there was no response from their parents to calls of Vasanthi's sister and brother, they rushed to the house and found their bodies. The police, on information, reached the spot and sent the bodies to Government Chrompet Hospital for post-mortem.

A senior police officer said, "a special team has been formed to trace the accused. They would be nabbed soon."