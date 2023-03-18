ADVERTISEMENT

Double murder in Mangadu

March 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man and his 35-year-old daughter were found murdered at two places in Mangadu on Saturday. His son has been detained by the police. The police identified the dead woman as Priya, 35, of Balaji Avenue. Her husband Mithun, who runs a moulding manufacturing unit at Padi, lodged a complaint that while she was with her mother-in-law in the house, her brother Prakash slashed her neck after quarrelling with her. As the police took up investigation, the murder of her father Selvaraj, came to light. He was found dead with his neck slashed at Addison Nagar, Mangadu.

