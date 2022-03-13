Double murder in Avadi, two persons detained for questioning

The police are yet to make any arrests and are investigating

The Avadi Tank Factory police have detained two persons in connection with a double murder that occurred in the area on Sunday.

According to police, a fish vendor Arasu alias Azharuddin of Masoodi Street and Sundar, an autorickshaw driver of Gowripettai, were found murdered near the OCF Ground in Avadi early on Sunday.

Azharuddin’s father Basha and a few others began searching for him after he did not return home on Sunday. The group eventually discovered the two bodies and alerted the police. The police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortems.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Azharuddin and Sundar were friends, and late on Saturday, they were seen riding in an autorickshaw with two more persons, including one identified as Jegan. Sundar and Jegan had some past enmity, which could have been a potential motive for murder, the police said.

Though the police are yet to make any arrests, they have detained Jegan and an unidentified friend of Sundar for interrogation. They have filed a murder case and are investigating.