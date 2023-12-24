Double murder at Anna Nagar that shook the film industry

December 24, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST

Rani Padmini, 22, a south Indian actor, and her mother Indira Kumari, 46, were found murdered in the afternoon of October 19, 1986, in a bungalow on the 18th Main Road at Anna Nagar West. The highly decomposed bodies were found in the bathroom adjoining a bedroom of the two-storey house. The murder came to light around 3.30 p.m. when a real estate agent and his friend, finding the front door bolted from inside, went near the car shed and found the rear door ajar and entered the house through the kitchen.

Seeing the ransacked bedroom and the rummaged steel bureau, they rushed to the Tirumangalam police station and reported the matter. A police team reached the scene within minutes and saw the bodies lying one on the other. Rani Padmini had acted mostly in Malayalam films and was residing at Defence Officers’ Colony at Nandambakkam. She had rented a house at Anna Nagar only a couple of months before. She had acted in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films too, but was not so popular.

Car stolen

The police concluded that they must have been murdered four days before the bodies were found. Copies of English and Tamil dailies, dated since October 16, were found unopened on the front sit-out, while those dated October 15 were strewn in the bedroom along with costly saris. An imported Nissan car, which the actor had bought in Bombay, was missing from the garage, so were the driver and another servant.

Rani Padmini and her mother returned to the city from Bombay a week before and almost finalised the purchase of the bungalow owned by a doctor at T. Nagar. The real estate agent had come to clinch the deal.

The fingerprint experts collected samples from glass-bottles in a room near the kitchen and the bathroom. The post-mortem was conducted at the bungalow itself since the bodies were not in a transportable condition.

Rani Padmini’s body had 12 stab injuries on the stomach, neck and chest, while that of her mother bore 14 stab wounds. The bodies were shifted to the general hospital mortuary. They were kept there for 10 days as no relatives claimed them immediately. Mohan, a Malayalam actor and representative of the Malayala Chala Chitra Parishad, approached the police for permission to cremate the bodies on humanitarian grounds. But the brother of Indira Kumari, a retired IAF squadron leader, came down from Bangalore and received the bodies for cremation.

Death penalty

S. Ganapathy, then DIG of the Chengalpattu East range, who retired as DGP, said four officers investigated the case and traced the main suspect, G. Jebaraj, 30, who was the victims’ driver. He was arrested within a week. Subsequently, watchman Lakshmi Narasimhan alias Kutty, 33, and cook Ganeshan, 30, were arrested. They were tried on several charges, including that of murder. At the end of the trial, a sessions court convicted and awarded them the death sentence.

Investigators initially found Jebaraj missing, along with the Nissan car. The arrest of a woman within a day revealed that the driver took her to the house the day after the murder and spent six hours there before disappearing with the car. Soon Jebaraj’s parents were located at Arumbakkam and a sum of ₹1,100 was recovered from them. Crime records showed that Jebaraj was connected to more than 30 automobile thefts, and he had come out of the Central Prison only a month earlier after serving a one-year term. He became Rani Padmini’s driver on October 4 after seeing an advertisement in a Tamil daily.

Ganeshan and Lakshmi Narasimhan joined the work two days earlier. Without any proper check, the actor and her mother had hired them. Padmini’s plan to buy the bungalow for ₹15 lakh could have led to the tragedy, the police said. On the day of occurrence, the mother and the daughter had withdrawn the money from the bank and kept it at their house.

Jebaraj frequently took them to shopping and jewellery marts and knew their movement thoroughly. Once the actor’s mother slapped him and asked him not to come to work thereafter. He felt that he should avenge the insult by taking their cash and jewels. He thought that the easiest way was to kill them. He discussed it with Lakshmi Narasimhan and Ganeshan and sought their help, the police said.

All the three planned to murder the actor and her mother and share the money and the jewels. Jebaraj purchased three knives and kept one for himself and gave the others to his co-conspirators, according to the prosecution record. On the morning of October 15, 1986, the trio killed the mother in the kitchen and then the actor. They escaped with valuables and ₹5 lakh in cash.

Watchman and cook acquitted

In March 1989, a district sessions court sentenced Jabaraj, Lakshmi Narasimhan, and Ganeshan to death for murdering Rani Padmini and her mother. In 1990, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court acquitted Lakshmi Narasimhan and Ganeshan and commuted the death sentence of Jabaraj to life in prison. The High Court, while acquitting Lakshmi Narasimhan, found his judicial confession, which he retracted during the trial, was fraught with flaws.

The State government filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the acquittal of Lakshmi Narasimhan and Ganeshan. But Ganeshan vanished after he was acquitted by the High Court and he could not be traced. The Supreme Court restored the conviction of Lakshmi Narasimhan on the charge of murder. But it commuted the death sentence to life in prison.

