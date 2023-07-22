Door-to-door verification of voters begins in Chennai

July 22, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai district election office has started door-to-door verification of voters in all the constituencies of the city.

As many as 3,823 officials will visit households in the city to collect data about voters in all families. “The officers will help residents add names on to the electoral rolls. They will also delete names and make corrections. This process is different now, because a new app has been developed for the purpose,“ said an official.

During the previous verification drive, officials had collected application forms from electors for inclusion of names on the electoral rolls. “We will complete the exercise in one month,“ said the official.

According to estimates, more than 2 lakh duplicate entries have been identified in the city. After the verification drive is completed, the duplicate entries will be removed.

P. Rajarathinam, president of the Thendral Colony Residents Welfare Association, in ward 104 in Anna Nagar, said employees who visited households were not writing the correct spellings of the names of electors. “The employees should be directed to write the correct spelling of electors. Many names of Muslim electors have been written incorrectly. This creates confusion during polling,” he said.

