Doodle days are back again

This Besant Nagar resident found himself consumed by a desire for drawing, all over again, and from there, a business built around it was inevitable

September 10, 2022 16:58 IST

Srirama Santhosh has proved he is an illustrator at heart. Other career pursuits had caused him to ignore the craft, only for it to repossess him with a vengeance. He was doodling on the go and finding the doodles phenomenal, his friends and family encouraged him to start an enterprise around it.

“To me, doodling is an art, and monks represent an eternal state of bliss. Putting the two ideas together, I started Doodle Monk as a way to spread happiness through everyday things,” says Srirama.

Offerings from the brand include bookmarks, wall art, t-shirts, journals, planners, coasters, mugs and magnets. Srirama notes their gratitude journals, bookmarks, and t-shirts with thought-provoking visuals and captions have remained hot-sellers since the enterprise’s inception in 2016. All designs at Doodle Monk come from the founder himself, who hails from Besant Nagar. For details, visit their website https://doodlemonk.in/

