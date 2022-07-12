Don’t stop shops from working 24x7: DGP

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Tuesday directed the police not to prevent shops and commercial establishments from remaining open round the clock.

According to a press release, traders have complained about police officers who have reportedly asked shops to close at night, despite the State government allowing shops and commercial establishments with more than 10 employees to remain open round the clock.

Mr. Sylendra Babu directed police not to disrupt normal trade activity at night as per the statutory provisions of the State government. However, the police have also been advised to take appropriate action to prevent anti-social and illegal activity during the night, the release said.