Chennai

‘Don't open liquor shops in green zones’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said that liquor shops should not be opened in green zones as announced by Centre on Friday as it could further complicate the fight against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

He said that people have begun supporting alcohol-free Tamil Nadu for the last 40 days. “In this context, it would only be appropriate to implement State-wide prohibition of alcohol. Instead, if liquor shops are opened in green zones, then it would affect the COVID-19 containment measures in other regions as well,” he said. The State government should provide ₹2,000 and essential groceries, he demanded. He also said that removal of certain restrictions was only for kick-starting economic activity and it should not lead to a celebratory mood.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 12:06:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/dont-open-liquor-shops-in-green-zones/article31492181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY