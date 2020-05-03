‘Don't open liquor shops in green zones’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said that liquor shops should not be opened in green zones as announced by Centre on Friday as it could further complicate the fight against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.
He said that people have begun supporting alcohol-free Tamil Nadu for the last 40 days. “In this context, it would only be appropriate to implement State-wide prohibition of alcohol. Instead, if liquor shops are opened in green zones, then it would affect the COVID-19 containment measures in other regions as well,” he said. The State government should provide ₹2,000 and essential groceries, he demanded. He also said that removal of certain restrictions was only for kick-starting economic activity and it should not lead to a celebratory mood.
