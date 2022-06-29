Don’t give environmental clearance for Mekedatu project, Stalin tells Centre

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the Centre not to give environmental clearance for Karnataka’s Mekedatu reservoir project on the Cauvery. Launching various projects including the opening of a bus terminus in Vellore, he said giving environmental clearance for the project would go against the Supreme Court’s 2018 order in which it upheld the rights of the lower riparian State (Tamil Nadu). “In such a scenario, I request the Centre not to give clearance for the project. Karnataka has been pressuring the Centre by frequently visiting the national capital over this issue,” Mr. Stalin said. The Chief Minister said the project would prevent Tamil Nadu from exercising its rights over Cauvery water. Besides, it would reduce the quantum of water meant for the State, which would be tantamount to deceiving the farmers, he said, adding that denial of water was against the principles of cooperative federalism. Pointing to Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the national economy in various sectors, Mr. Stalin said the State accounted for 6% of the total revenue generated, 8.4% of the total exports, 19.4% of the total textile exports, 32.5% of the total car exports and 33% of the total leather exports of the country. On the other hand, the Centre had shared only 1.21% of its total revenue with the State. “As you all know, I raised this injustice before the Prime Minister when he was here (in Chennai). The DMK government will always raise its voice for the State’s rights,” he said. The Chief Minister listed several projects that were in various stages of execution in Vellore. “A SIPCOT unit would come up on 300 acres in Mahimandapam village in Katpadi taluk. This was a request made by Water Resources Minister Mr. Duraimurugan. Other upcoming projects include a five-acre Tidel Park in Abdullapuram village on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. The airport for Vellore town is also being constructed in the village. High-level bridges, bitumen roads in tribal areas, a farmers’ market, check dams and parks would come up in the district soon,” he said. Mr. Duraimurugan; Minister for Public Works, Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu; Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi; Members of Parliament D. Kathir Anand (Vellore), K. Annadurai (Tiruvannamalai) and S. Jagathrakshakan (Arakkonam); MLAs from Anaicut, Vellore and Gudiyatham; Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian; and Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar participated in the event.