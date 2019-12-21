Don’t get distracted on citizenship law: BJP

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan and party’s national secretary H. Raja on Friday urged students in the State not to fall for the propaganda of the DMK, the Congress and other leaders on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At a meeting organised by the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit in support of the CAA near Valluvarkottam in Chennai, in which a few hundreds of people participated, the leaders alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to divert the attention of students and claimed that they were spreading misinformation on the law. “Protests across the country are due to vested political interests. The Opposition wants to re-enact Noakhali and Mallapuram riots in independent India today. What happened in 1940s, they want to re-enact,” Mr. Raja alleged.

He said the party would expose the DMK, the Congress and their allies like the MDMK’s Vaiko and VCK’s Thol. Thirumavalavan through a door-to-door campaign. “All these people are having sinister design to set the nation on fire,” Mr. Raja alleged. “The Congress and the DMK are desperate and are trying to gain mileage by misleading people, Muslim brothers and students on CAA. It is wrong,” he said.

On actor Rajinikanth’s tweet, Mr. Raja said he advocated peaceful agitation and alleged that the Opposition had got riotous intent for the anti-CAA rally on December 23 and that’s why they were against his statement.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said: “The intended beneficiaries (of the Act) were yearning for such a legislation for 70 years and are now happy.” He slammed the DMK and the Congress for betraying the interest of Sri Lankan Tamils. The Congress should answer why the population of Hindus was coming down in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He felt Mr. Rajinikanth’s views were no surprise as he was known to issue statements basing it on the government and the situation.

BJP leader Nainar Nagendran slammed the DMK and the Congress and alleged that they were spreading misinformation on the citizenship law.