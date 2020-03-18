‘Don’t force shops with AC to close’

CHENNAI

18 March 2020 01:28 IST

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaippu has urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to direct local bodies and health authorities not to force shops and commercial establishments with air-conditioning to close.

Peramaippu president A.M. Vikramaraja said that if such establishments were closed, there would be a shortage of essential goods that could also lead to a law and order situation. People might even break the shutters to get commodities. Farmers would be affected if fruit and vegetable shops were closed, since they produce perishable goods. It would also lead to a loss of revenue to the government, he said.

“Even today, officials of the Corporation forced the closure of shops on Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar. They are targeting shops with air-conditioners. Instead, they can direct shopkeepers to turn off the AC and use fans,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Milk retailers have said that they would ensure supply at any cost. Tamil Nadu State Milk Retailers’ and Workers’ Welfare Association president S.A. Ponusamy, in a statement, said, “Shops that sell milk, vegetables and provisions cannot be closed.”