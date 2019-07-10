Don’t foist false cases on donors: mutt heads

Heads of various mutts, including Sivapura Aadheenam, Thiruvalam Sarvamangala Peetam, Perur Aadheenam and Kamakshipuri Aadheenam came together on Tuesday to urge the State government and police to ensure that false cases were not be foisted on donors who were willing to spend on temple renovations.

Addressing reporters here, the Aadheenams said in the past few months after cases were filed on some donors, other donors were being treated badly by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. “Officials are afraid of cases and so are donors, so much so that restoration and renovation work in temples has taken a back seat or have even been stopped in many cases,” said the Perur Aadheenam Marudhachala Adigalar.

The mutts’ heads were concerned over how officials, sthapathis and priests were arrested or had to seek anticipatory bail before the charges against them were even proven.

“We are happy that the court is monitoring such cases and understand that it will provide a fair hearing and give an impartial judgement. However, the police have the responsibility to ensure a proper and detailed investigation. There seems to be an undue haste in arresting those allegedly involved in cases relating to missing idols or collection of metals for making idols,” said the Kamakshipuram Aadheenam Sivalingeswara Swamigal.

The mutt heads said that the focus in the cases should be to find the idols that had gone missing and not be on sensationalising the cases.