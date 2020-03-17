Chennai

‘Don’t enter my court hall’

Even before the Administrative Committee of the Madras High Court could take a call on steps to be taken to tackle COVID-19, Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the court on Monday put up a notice requesting lawyers, litigants, court staff and others suffering from cold, cough and fever to desist from entering his court hall.

“No case will be posted under the caption ‘for dismissal’ till March 31, 2020,” the notice put up outside his court hall number 35 during the lunch recess on Monday read. Other judges of the High Court too discouraged those suffering from symptoms such as cold and fever to avoid coming to the court to avoid the contagion COVID-19.

