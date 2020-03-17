‘Don’t enter my court hall’

Even before the Administrative Committee of the Madras High Court could take a call on steps to be taken to tackle COVID-19, Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the court on Monday put up a notice requesting lawyers, litigants, court staff and others suffering from cold, cough and fever to desist from entering his court hall.
“No case will be posted under the caption ‘for dismissal’ till March 31, 2020,” the notice put up outside his court hall number 35 during the lunch recess on Monday read. Other judges of the High Court too discouraged those suffering from symptoms such as cold and fever to avoid coming to the court to avoid the contagion COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.