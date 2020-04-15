Don’t demand fees: AICTE

The All India Council for Technical Education has warned institutions against demanding fees, including admission fee, during the lockdown. Institutions have been told to desist from demanding any payment until the lockdown ends.

Colleges and institutions also have to display the council’s information on their website and communicate the same to the students as well, AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar said.

Colleges have been instructed to strictly comply with the Council’s recommendation to not terminate staff or deny them their salaries/dues during the time. Chief Secretaries have been informed with regard to reimbursement of fees due to colleges/institutions, he said.

The Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme for academic year 2020-21 would be continued soon after the lockdown is lifted. The UGC has constituted a committee to recommend the modalities of conducting examinations and the details would be made known to the institutions. Those students who were expected to take up their internship in summer could complete the same in December, Mr. Kumar added.