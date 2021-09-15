Don’t create ruckus on trains, students told

CHENNAI

15 September 2021 01:15 IST

GRP holds awareness programme

Government Railway Police (GRP) has advised college students not to travel on footboard or indulge in ruckus while travelling on trains.

In this regard, the government railway police, Tamil Nadu, conducted an awareness programme for students of Presidency College on the campus about the procedures to be followed while travelling by train.

Students were advised to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, wear masks, sanitise hands frequently and keep physical distance while travelling in trains.

The officers urged the students not to indulge in footboard travel or ruckus while commuting on the train.

Tey briefed about accidents caused by careless crossing of tracks and the difficulties faced by passengers and the public when quarrels erupt on trains.

The students were briefed about arrests made by police and the consequences to be faced when cases are registered against them.

Helpline numbers

The railway police 24x7 helpline phone number 512 and contact number 9962500500 are displayed at all railway stations and also inside the trains to contact police about all types of crimes, security related complaints and railway accidents.