Don’t click on suspicious links, warn police

“You have been booked for curfew violation. To report misuse call police department" – this was the message received by a 66-year-old Kumaresan, a resident of Madipakkam, on Thursday along with the link - TVM20200041739124. The cyber cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has warned the public not to believe in such messages and click on such links as it may be a phishing attempt. They said that cyber criminals are using even CM relief fund mails to cheat people during the lockdown period.

“My father had gone to the grocery shop a few days back on his bike during the permitted hours. When he got the message, we thought that the police were tracking through CCTV cameras. Then it struck me that the vehicle was registered in my mother’s name. So there is no way he could get the message and I warned him not to click the link,” said K. Harish, Kumaresan's son. A senior police officer said they were not sending any such message. “We fine violators on the spot and we don’t send messages. As of now we are not using CCTV cameras to fine motorists who step out during lockdown period.” An officer from the cyber cell said fraudsters would exploit the present situation and send phishing SMS messages and mails. “It may be a mail or message asking you to click on a link and contribute to CM relief fund. Though we did not get formal complaints about such scams, we got information that this is happening,” said an officer.

Another method fraudsters are opting is to collect OTPs, debit/credit card and bank account details under the pretext of postponing the EMI payment. “There may be cheating attempts by creating fake online shopping sites and taking advance payments for products. People have to be very careful and not fall prey to such traps,” said the officer.