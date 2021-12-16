‘Don’t change tariff category for prawn industry’

CHENNAI

Electricity ombudsman issues direction to Tangedco

Electricity ombudsman S. Devarajan has directed Tangedco not to reclassify the tariff category and penalise the prawn and shrimp culture industry until it gets clarity on the upcoming tariff order.

In its petition, Aisha Hatcheries Association said it had 63 members running shrimp and prawn hatcheries in various parts of Tamil Nadu, with electricity connections under tariff III B (industrial tariff).

It said some of its members had received a notice from Tangedco to pay a substantial fine, claiming that the appropriate tariff would be commercial (LT tariff V) and not industrial, if the load exceeded 12 KW. It said the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) was not issuing a universal direction or order.

In its response, Tangedco said no manufacturing activity was carried out in prawn culture.

The Ombudsman ruled that Tangedco’s stand was not in line with the existing tariff order issued by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), and it could not make such a conversion, arbitrarily.

As far as prawn and shrimp culture was concerned, based on a clarification sought by Tangedco, TNERC had already directed the State utility to file it during their next tariff petition, and to decide on the issue. Until such time, the present tariff order has to be followed, he said.