Don’t allow neutrino project, Vaiko tells govt.

The State government should not give permission for the neutrino project in Theni, MDMK general secretary Vaiko has said. Both the Kerala and the Tamil Nadu governments had the responsibility to protect the environment at their borders, he said.

Mr. Vaiko warned that the work would cause damage to the Madhikettan Solai National Park. He objected to the State government’s contention that it cannot announce the forest area near Madhikettan Solai as a protected zone as it did not fall within its borders. He said both T.N. and Kerala had the responsibility to protect the regions falling within these areas.

