Donors’ kin honoured

The Chennai Lions Eye Bank Trust and the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital Research Foundation honoured families of those who had donated their eyes.

R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, said in 2016, they received around 12,000 eyes through donations, and 5,000 patients succesfully got them. “Eye donation has certainly increased with time. Yearly, we have a demand for around 20,000 eyes. But we still need more and people should be encouraged to come forward and donate eyes.”

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said NGOs like Chennai Lions Eye Bank Trust serve as a bridge between common man and the government, to carry out different kinds of services, as the government cannot do everything. “While we see that eye donations are pretty high, their utlisation has been low; we need to improve that. We should study the best practices available and look at ways to better them. This will help us go a long way,” she said.

N.R. Dave, founder and managing trustee of Chennai Lions Eye Bank Trust, and Ananda Babu, director and superintendent of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital, spoke at the event.