A cricket tournament to create a database of blood donors

March 20, 2022 09:44 IST

“The captain of every participating team has already been briefed about the tournament’s larger objective, which is to encourage youngsters to donate blood,” says Sanjeevi, who joined SYMA more than two decades ago inspired by beach cricket matches played by Association members.

TJ Ramani, patron, SYMA, notes that the event is a tribute to N Ganapathy as during his tenure he encouraged many youngsters to play sports and also involved them in social initiatives.

“Blood donation has been one of the activities of SYMA but with an exclusive app we hope to increase our data base of young donors and reach out to people in need,” he says.

The App can also be accessed on www.syma.in