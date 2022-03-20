A cricket tournament to create a database of blood donors
Through a two-day cricket tournament, SYMA seeks to add more blood donors
Srinivas Young Men’s Association’s (SYMA) two-day tennis-ball cricket tournament, being organised at the Arulmigu Kabalieswarar Thirukoil ground in Mylapore, would draw to a close on Sunday,with a valedictory function scheduled for 5 p.m. The event however has a significance that would go beyond that award ceremony: It was organised in the first place to create a database of young blood donors. And also to honour the memory of late N Ganapathy, former president of SYMA. For SYMA, cricket has always indirectly helped its social causes, serving as a ready glue binding youngsters from the neighbourhood and bringing them together. “We recently launched an Android app for blood donation and through this event, we will be adding new donors to our database,” says Sanjeevi Raghunathan, secretary of SYMA. Eighteen teams from across the city — in the 18 to 30 age group — have registered for this T10 tournament, which does not offer cash prizes, but merchandises to the best-performing teams and players.
- 4 mins A cricket tournament to create a database of blood donors
- 10 mins Meet the ‘weaving engineer’ working from home
- Women to be inducted as firefighters in Tamil Nadu
- Journalist K. R. Vasudevan’s centenary today
- Ex-ABVP functionary and oncologist arrested for harassing a woman
- ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ in Chennai tomorrow
- Tamil Nadu government launches Green Fellowship programme
- Omicron sub-variant BA.1.1 identified in 43% of samples sequenced in T.N.
- Vellore logs two cases
- Vaccination drive reaches Sri Lankan Tamils in Vellore, nearby districts
- Science centre opened at govt. school
- T.N. logs 58 fresh COVID-19 cases
- Gang selling psychotropic drugs online nabbed in Chennai
- What has DMK govt. achieved with Dravidian model, asks Palaniswami
- Rescued Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea in Chennai