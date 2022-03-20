A cricket tournament to create a database of blood donors

Liffy Thomas March 20, 2022 09:44 IST

Liffy Thomas March 20, 2022 09:44 IST

Through a two-day cricket tournament, SYMA seeks to add more blood donors

Through a two-day cricket tournament, SYMA seeks to add more blood donors

Srinivas Young Men’s Association’s (SYMA) two-day tennis-ball cricket tournament, being organised at the Arulmigu Kabalieswarar Thirukoil ground in Mylapore, would draw to a close on Sunday,with a valedictory function scheduled for 5 p.m. The event however has a significance that would go beyond that award ceremony: It was organised in the first place to create a database of young blood donors. And also to honour the memory of late N Ganapathy, former president of SYMA. For SYMA, cricket has always indirectly helped its social causes, serving as a ready glue binding youngsters from the neighbourhood and bringing them together. “We recently launched an Android app for blood donation and through this event, we will be adding new donors to our database,” says Sanjeevi Raghunathan, secretary of SYMA. Eighteen teams from across the city — in the 18 to 30 age group — have registered for this T10 tournament, which does not offer cash prizes, but merchandises to the best-performing teams and players.

“The captain of every participating team has already been briefed about the tournament’s larger objective, which is to encourage youngsters to donate blood,” says Sanjeevi, who joined SYMA more than two decades ago inspired by beach cricket matches played by Association members. TJ Ramani, patron, SYMA, notes that the event is a tribute to N Ganapathy as during his tenure he encouraged many youngsters to play sports and also involved them in social initiatives. “Blood donation has been one of the activities of SYMA but with an exclusive app we hope to increase our data base of young donors and reach out to people in need,” he says. The App can also be accessed on www.syma.in



Our code of editorial values