Donation to CM relief fund
GRT Jewellers on Thursday donated ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to provide assistance to the people of Sri Lanka.
Managing Directors G.R. Ananthapadmanabhan and G.R Radhakrishnan met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat and handed over the cheque, said a press release.
