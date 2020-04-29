Chennai

Donation of plasma laudable, says Prince

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, on Wednesday appreciated the decision of some Tablighi Jamaat members, who have recovered from COVID-19 and come forward to donate their blood plasma for the relief of other patients. In a statement, he acknowledged that the Jamaat had acted in haste and conducted its Delhi conference in March though the pandemic was spreading globally. However, there was no truth in the allegation that they had intended to infect others. He said that their gesture in donating blood plasma showed their generosity and large heartedness and willingness to help all, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

