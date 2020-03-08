Don Bosco celebrates 8th anniversary

“Students should strive to walk that extra mile to achieve milestones during their career. The college has given you the platform to showcase and sharpen your skills. Utilise it to your benefit and to realise all your dreams,” said A.Valliammal, Divisional Excise Officer, Tirupattur District.

She was addressing the gathering of students and academicians at the 8th College Day organised by Don Bosco College, Yelagiri Hills, Tirupattur District, on Saturday.

Rendering his keynote address, F. Israel Inbaraj, General Manager (HR), TCS, and NHRDN-National Board Member, expressed his appreciation for the quality education and services being rendered to first generation learners by the college.

Completing eight successful years as an educational institution and striving to achieve excellence with the mission to educate and develop rural and other disadvantaged students, Don Bosco College has carved a name for itself among the rural populace in the region, he said.

John Alexander, rector and secretary of the college, honoured student achievers on the occasion. An audio-visual college report for the academic year 2019-20 was presented by Thaddeus, the college principal.

Cultural events like folk dance, music, skit and fusion dance were showcased by students.