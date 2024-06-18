Domestic workers want government to hike minimum wage, pension

The VCK will work to support the rights of domestic workers, said Chidambaram MP and VCK president Thol. Thirumalavalan on Tuesday in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at an event to mark International Day for Domestic Workers organised by the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust. “We will work towards realising the rights of the workers,” he said.

The association demanded the government to increase the minimum wage for domestic workers by ₹100 and also increase their pension by ₹3,000. They also wanted the government to provide 10-hour childcare among other demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The prices for essential commodities have increased. Everyone’s salary has increased, but why is it that our wages alone remain the same? It is because we are unrecognised that our rights also remain unrecognised,” said M. Poonguzhali, a domestic worker from Choolaimedu.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sister M. Joesphine Amala Valarmathi, chief functionary of the welfare trust, said: “It is high time that the Centre ratifies the International Labour Convention 189 on domestic workers and brings a legislation that satisfies those conditions, thereby recognising our rights.”

“It is because we are at other people’s home doing unimportant work that the office-going people can get their work recognised. Only when our work is recognised, we will get our rights,” Ms. Poonguzhali said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.