Domestic worker confined, abused by employer in Doha

A 49-year-old domestic worker from Korukkupet has been reportedly abused and confined in her employer’s house in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where she went to work 15 months ago.

Her daughter, Vanitha, alleged on Twitter that Jayanthi had suffered extreme physical, emotional and mental abuse at the hands of her employer. When she left the home to complain to the police and the Indian Embassy a few months ago, she was returned to the employer. The officials there said it was difficult to send her back during the pandemic. “My mother Jayanthi went to Qatar 15 months ago. From the beginning, she has had problems there. They forced her to work when she was unwell and harassed her about her work. They have also beaten her... We have informed the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy,” Ms. Vanitha said.

“Five days ago, my mother decided to go to the [Indian] Embassy to file a complaint. The house owner caught her, beat her up and took her back... We have not spoken to her since,” she added.