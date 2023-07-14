ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic spat ends in murder of man at Ekkattuthangal 

July 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man on Thursday allegedly murdered his 55-year-old father when he abused his daughter. 

The victim was identified as Balasubramani, 55, a resident of Shanmugaraja Street, Ekkattuthangal. After having fought with his family members, he had been living on the platform near their house for the last one year.  On Thursday evening, his daughter Sumitra, 28, and his son Jebarish returned from a hospital. Balasubramani allegedly abused Sumitra which infuriated Jebarish to attack his father.

Balasubramani’s wife Subbulakshmi intervened in the fight between the two. However, after some time as Balasubramani continued to abuse Sumitra, Jebarish attacked his father with a rod and bricks. After Balasubramani collapsed, Jebarish surrendered at the Guindy police station.

