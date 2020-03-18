Domestic passengers to be screened for Covid-19 at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

18 March 2020 19:00 IST

This will be a massive exercise as nearly 20,000 - 21,000 passengers travel in the domestic sector, say officials

Within a day or two, Airports Authority of India (AAI) will start screening domestic passengers, who arrive at Chennai airport from across the country, to check for COVID-19.

This will be a massive exercise because Chennai airport has more domestic passengers than international travelers.

Sources said that the move comes in the wake of the State government recommending the AAI to screen domestic passengers too a few days ago.

“Now, we will request the State government for manpower and other necessary facilities. For now, we have begun making arrangements in the domestic terminal already and creating the infrastructure required for it. As soon as we receive staff to take up the screening, the exercise will start in a day or two,” a source said.

For almost a month now, the passenger traffic has plummeted drastically at Chennai airport, not just in the international sector but also in the domestic sector.

Chennai airport usually has more number of domestic passengers than international. For instance, while there are about 3,000-3,500 international passengers, the domestic accounts for nearly 20,000-21,000 passengers. Sources said that it would be a challenging exercise because of the sheer volume of passenger traffic in the domestic sector.

“But we will organise everything in such a way that no one faces any inconvenience. Whatever we have done in the international terminal, we will do it in the domestic terminal too. We will ensure that it is a smooth process and ensure passengers don’t have to wait for too long to finish their screening,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of international flights has been continuing at Chennai airport. On Wednesday too, flights that were to depart to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt and Colombo and the ones from Dubai, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur and Colombo were cancelled. So far, over 180 flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport in this month and more such cancellations in the international sector may occur, officials said.