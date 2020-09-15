Domestic help killed in freak accident in Pulianthope

A CCTV grab of the incident.

Chennai

15 September 2020 00:18 IST

She was electrocuted after stepping on a live cable in a waterlogged street

A domestic worker in Pulianthope was electrocuted after she accidentally stepped on a live electric cable near a lamp post in a waterlogged street on Monday.

The incident was captured on Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) installed in the vicinity.

Residents alleged that though they had been complaining about the exposed cable a week ago, no action was taken by the authorities concerned. The police said the victim, S. Alima, 35, was living in Periyar Nagar. She earned her living working as a domestic worker in the area.

After completing work in a house, Ms. Alima was on her way to another house on Narayanaswamy Street when she stepped on a slushy surface beneath which a live electric cable was lying exposed. She was instantly electrocuted and fell to the ground.

Residents and passersby attempted to resuscitate her. On failing to do so, they called an ambulance, and informed the Pulianthope police. She was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her “brought dead.”

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A senior police officer in Pulianthope said, “The cause of death is electric shock. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death. Further investigation is on with officials of civic departments (responsible for the negligence).”

Past incidents

In September 2019, a 14-year-old speech impaired boy was electrocuted when he stepped on a live wire protruding from a pit dug by the Chennai Corporation in Mugalivakkam.

In November 2017, two girls, both aged eight years, were electrocuted when they stepped into stagnant rain water near an electricity junction box at R.R. Nagar in Kodungaiyur.