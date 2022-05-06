Chennai

Domestic aide steals jewellery worth ₹1 crore from employer

The Vepery police launched an investigation into theft of ₹1 crore worth of jewellery by a domestic aide at a businessman’s house.

Vikas, a businessman, living at a house on E.V.K. Sampath Salai in Vepery, employed Karan, 25, a native of Bihar, two months ago as a domestic aide. On Monday, Karan left the home stating that he was going to meet his friends but did not return.

Mr. Vikas found that jewellery worth ₹1 core and ₹3 lakh in cash were missing from the house. The suspect had also left behind a letter threatening his former employer to not approach the police.

A senior police officer said a special team has been formed to trace the suspect.


