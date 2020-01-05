Dogs from across the country compete for honours

Visitors to the 132nd All Breeds Championship Dog Show and the 28th FCI International Championship Dog Show saw over 59 different breeds of dogs from across the country compete in various categories on Saturday.

The run-up to the show was one filled with training and grooming sessions for the participating dogs. “For a month before the shows, we ensure the dogs train twice a day with professional handlers and trainers. They are given premium dog food as well as good supplements and special care is taken of their skin,” said T.K. Chandrashekar, a resident of Chennai, whose dogs participated in the shows and emerged victorious in several categories. Mandli Chandrashekar Reddy, whose golden retrievers participated in the show, said such events brought together people who love animals. “For us, the focus is not on anything commercial, but to meet like-minded people who are truly passionate about dogs.”

German Shepherds, Belgian Shepherds, Chippiparais, Rottweilers and Shih Tzus seemed to be the crowd favourites and several children were seen interacting with the dog handlers and asking them questions.

“Through these dog shows, people can also learn about the different breeds and about the standards in place internationally,” said Steve Almeida from Goa, whose four boxer dogs were participating in the shows.

Tough competition

“Through the process of elimination, 10 dogs from over 480 dogs which participated today will be selected and they will be judged for the ‘Best in Show’ awards,” said S. Siddhartha, honorary secretary, Madras Canine Club, which organised the shows.

From 9 a.m. on Sunday as well, several breeds will participate in the dog shows at the M.K. Cricket Sports, Old SPIC YMCA Grounds, in Nandanam. While obedience trials were held for the dogs on Friday, prizes will be given away for the dogs after the conclusion of the shows on Sunday evening.