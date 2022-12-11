Dog Tony, which served in Police Department, dies

December 11, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

Tony, a dobermann, that served in the Police Department for nearly eight years died due to heart ailment and was laid to rest on Saturday. On May 2, Tony, one of the oldest members of the Canine (Dog) Squad joined Avadi Police Commissionerate, on trifurcation, from Greater Chennai City Police.

Tony was inducted into the force in 2014, and was a specialist tracker who assisted in investigation in nearly 35 cases including murder, house breaking and robbery.

In 2017, Tony participated in State Duty Meet and won a Silver Medal.

Tony also bagged second place in Kennel Club Meet at Adyar in 2020.

Officers of Avadi Commissionerate paid floral tributes to Tony as a mark of respect.