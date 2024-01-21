GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dog killed and dumped in a water sump of a school in Kancheepuram

January 21, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Authorities of the Srinivasa Higher Secondary School, Kancheepuram, were shocked to find the remains of a dog in a water sump after students complained about a bad smell

The Vishnu Kanchi Police have filed a case after a dead body of a dog was found dumped in a water sump of an aided school on January 20.

A senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said the dog was found in the water sump of Srinivasa Higher Secondary school, which is located near the Kancheepuram bus terminus. More than 400 students from various parts of the town study in the school.

On Saturday, when the school reopened after the Pongal holidays, students complained to the school authorities about a bad smell emanating from one of the two water sumps. When the authorities opened the locked sump with the help of corporation workers, they were shocked to find a dead dog inside. Kancheepuram Corporation filed a complaint with the Police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.