Dog killed and dumped in a water sump of a school in Kancheepuram

January 21, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Authorities of the Srinivasa Higher Secondary School, Kancheepuram, were shocked to find the remains of a dog in a water sump after students complained about a bad smell

The Vishnu Kanchi Police have filed a case after a dead body of a dog was found dumped in a water sump of an aided school on January 20.

A senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said the dog was found in the water sump of Srinivasa Higher Secondary school, which is located near the Kancheepuram bus terminus. More than 400 students from various parts of the town study in the school.

On Saturday, when the school reopened after the Pongal holidays, students complained to the school authorities about a bad smell emanating from one of the two water sumps. When the authorities opened the locked sump with the help of corporation workers, they were shocked to find a dead dog inside. Kancheepuram Corporation filed a complaint with the Police.