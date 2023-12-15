Dog catching work begins across city

December 15, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - Chennai

As the flood waters have receded, the dog-catching process for sterilising the stray animals at the Animal Birth Control centres has gained momentum, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

J.Kamal Hussain, Veterinary Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation stated that dog-catching was resumed on December 7 in places that are not water-logged. “The operation is on in full swing from Saturday. Moreover, a special veterinary camp for pet animals was conducted on Monday in Zone 2, Sadayankuppam, where 53 animals, including cattle and dogs, were treated. The previous day witnessed a similar operation in Zone 1 for 82 animals.

According to the official: “Amidst the floods, numerous dogs went missing, prompting complaints from feeders. There were no formal complaints, with public nuisance being the primary grievance. The capturing activity, relatively low last week, has been intensified this week.”

Mass-vaccination on hold

However, mass vaccination of street dogs by the Corporation is yet to commence. The vaccination and administration of ecto and endo parasiticides were halted since December 2 due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michaung, Dr. Hussain said.

Earlier, vaccination camps were held between November 27 and December 2 in Zone 5 (Royapuram) vaccinating 3,901 dogs. Currently, the dog catchers are engaged in animal rescue operations across the city, primarily focusing on dogs. The vaccination drive was started after a ‘rabid’ dog allegedly bit 28 individuals, including five children in November.

