Dog bites emerging as serious public health issue, government hospitals in Chennai see surge in administration of anti-rabies vaccine

Every day, nearly 15 persons walk into two of the major government hospitals in Chennai for anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) while the State’s largest government paediatric care facility — the Institute of Child Health (ICH) — vaccinates at least 20 children against rabies in a month. While people mostly turn to government hospitals (GH) for ARV, what worries doctors is that dog bites are increasingly turning into a serious public health issue.

Consider this data from some of the government hospitals in Chennai: Last year, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) administered 6,261 doses of ARV (both for new and old cases). Hospital authorities say there are five new cases a day. The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital administers nearly 1,400 to 1,500 doses of ARV in a month, while nearly 100 doses of ARV are administered a month at ICH. From January to December 2022, the Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar administered 1,385 doses of ARV and 105 vials of immunoglobulin.

“As of now, ARV is administered free of cost in government hospitals. Rabies immunoglobulin is also available in tertiary care hospitals for severe bites,” said a government physician.

S. Chandrasekar, head of the Department of Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, considers dog bites as a serious public health issue. “There are many difficulties and constraints. Rabies is 100% fatal but it is 100% preventable. There needs to be awareness that whether a vaccinated or unvaccinated dog bites, it is important to take immediate treatment,” he said.

Dr. Chandrasekar said Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India and countries such as New Zealand and Japan have eliminated rabies.

“We receive several patients for ARV from areas such as Tondiarpet, Kasimedu, Vyasarpadi, Pulianthope, Washermenpet, Pattalam and Royapuram where dogs are more. There are a few cases of cat bites and monkey bites as well. Every month, we administer nearly 1,400 to 1,500 doses of ARV, with each person requiring four doses. This will break down to nearly 10 new patients every day,” he said.

Noting that the National Rabies Control Programme strongly advocates use of the intradermal route of vaccine to save doses, Dr. Chandrasekar said: “There are two regimes for administering ARV — one having five doses and the second with four doses. What is important is for people to complete the doses. They should not skip any dose. Vaccinating dogs against rabies is the best preventive action.”

Gomathi Karmegam, associate professor, Emergency Medicine, RGGGH, said people come immediately to get vaccinated and adhere to the prescribed dosage. “Storage of vaccines is done meticulously by government hospitals. We give a lot of importance to the cold chain and ensure that storage is done as per protocols,” she said.

Lack of awareness

There is still lack of awareness on how the local wound should be treated soon after a bite, a senior paediatrician said and added: “The wound should be thoroughly washed for 15 minutes under running tap water. But we still see patients who think otherwise and tell us that they protected the wound from water.”

Most bites are provoked bites such as when people accidentally step on the tail of the dog. “When children are involved, the scenario that we see quite often is when they are sent to shops alone, carry food, and are attacked by dogs. It is dangerous when they sustain injuries on their faces,” the paediatrician added.