Documentary film about kidney ailments released

World Kidney Day event organised by Sapiens Foundation

Sixty-three-year-old Mohammed Lahiri goes paragliding every year.

“I have also gone for trekking and mountain climbing. I want to celebrate life in every possible way after nearly embracing death,” he said.

Mr. Lahiri went through a kidney transplant nearly 33 years ago and said he continued to do everything with ease.

Speaking on the occasion of World Kidney Day, organised by Sapiens Health Foundation, he said, “Now my next aim is to run half a marathon and climb to the base camp of Mount Everest. I want to live till the age of 100 to show the world that this could be the lifespan of a person who has undergone transplant.”

Actor Madhu Balaji recounted how he donated one of his kidneys to his sister-in-law and added that both of them were leading a healthy and normal life.

Rajan Ravichandran, the nephrologist who runs Sapiens Health Foundation, said it was important to listen to a patient before beginning treatment. Both the patient’s physical and mental well-being were important.

He recollected how the foundation was formed over two decades ago by a female patient who recovered and wanted to contribute in some way to relieve the suffering of people with kidney ailments.

“So that was how we started this foundation,” he added.

A documentary where various patients recounted their experience was released on the occasion.