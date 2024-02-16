Document on climate change and water risk released in Chennai

February 16, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - CHENNAI

Each locality in Chennai experiences disaster risks differently and there is a need to develop action plan at a ward level rather than at a city level. In an attempt to address the issues and gaps, a document titled ‘Climate Change and Water Risk- a Strategy and Action Plan’ was released in the city on Thursday.

The event was organised by Care Earth Trust, a biodiversity research organisation, with the support of NatWest Group. The 80-page document has identified issues, gaps and suggested action points along with a range of investment required.

On the action plan, Anjana Vencatesan, senior researcher, Care Earth Trust, said community and online surveys were done apart from consultative workshops with various government agencies and stakeholders for preparing the document. Four locations- Old Washermenpet, Kallukuttai near Perungudi, Radial houses near Anna Nagar and Pattinapakkam were chosen for the survey.

“Residents of each of these areas were vulnerable and were experiencing risks differently. While cyclones wreaked havoc for Pattinapakkam residents, it was heatwaves that burnt a hole in pockets of residents in Radial houses with mounting electricity expenditure. With newer areas flooding, options for adaptation are also decreasing for residents,” she said.

The community survey revealed that climate risk literacy was on the rise among people. The document had identified six themes, including climate finance, biodiversity, disaster risk reduction and livelihoods for action plan. The recommendations included action points for river and canal management, investing in early warning systems and creation of open spaces that act as multi functional habitats, be it storage structures or green space.

Earlier, Sowmiya Anbumani, president of Pasumai Thayagam, said there was a need to chalk out projects to reclaim waterways and waterbodies to increase storage capacity. She also highlighted their recommendation to convert Koyambedu bus terminus into a large green space. Calling the action plan a pathbreaking research, she said concerted effort of various stakeholders was essential to reduce vulnerability to such disasters and ensure water security.

While N. Krishna Kumar, chairman of the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, underlined the need to use the document effectively in addressing the climate related challenges, Supriya Jhunjhunwala, director of Climate Environment and Emerging Issues, NatWest Group, said restoration of natural ecosystem would help alleviate poverty.