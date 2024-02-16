GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Document on climate change and water risk released in Chennai

It identifies six themes, including climate finance, biodiversity, disaster risk reduction and livelihoods for action plan

February 16, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Each locality in Chennai experiences disaster risks differently and there is a need to develop action plan at a ward level rather than at a city level. In an attempt to address the issues and gaps, a document titled ‘Climate Change and Water Risk- a Strategy and Action Plan’ was released in the city on Thursday.

The event was organised by Care Earth Trust, a biodiversity research organisation, with the support of NatWest Group. The 80-page document has identified issues, gaps and suggested action points along with a range of investment required.

On the action plan, Anjana Vencatesan, senior researcher, Care Earth Trust, said community and online surveys were done apart from consultative workshops with various government agencies and stakeholders for preparing the document. Four locations- Old Washermenpet, Kallukuttai near Perungudi, Radial houses near Anna Nagar and Pattinapakkam were chosen for the survey.

“Residents of each of these areas were vulnerable and were experiencing risks differently. While cyclones wreaked havoc for Pattinapakkam residents, it was heatwaves that burnt a hole in pockets of residents in Radial houses with mounting electricity expenditure. With newer areas flooding, options for adaptation are also decreasing for residents,” she said.

The community survey revealed that climate risk literacy was on the rise among people. The document had identified six themes, including climate finance, biodiversity, disaster risk reduction and livelihoods for action plan. The recommendations included action points for river and canal management, investing in early warning systems and creation of open spaces that act as multi functional habitats, be it storage structures or green space.

Earlier, Sowmiya Anbumani, president of Pasumai Thayagam, said there was a need to chalk out projects to reclaim waterways and waterbodies to increase storage capacity. She also highlighted their recommendation to convert Koyambedu bus terminus into a large green space. Calling the action plan a pathbreaking research, she said concerted effort of various stakeholders was essential to reduce vulnerability to such disasters and ensure water security.

While N. Krishna Kumar, chairman of the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, underlined the need to use the document effectively in addressing the climate related challenges, Supriya Jhunjhunwala, director of Climate Environment and Emerging Issues, NatWest Group, said restoration of natural ecosystem would help alleviate poverty.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.