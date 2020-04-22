Chennai

Doctor’s wife appeals to TN CM, wants mortal remains to be shifted to Kilpauk cemetery

The family of neurosurgeon Simon Hercules, who died of COVID-19 on Sunday and was buried in Velangadu amidst chaos, has appealed to the Chief Minister to shift his mortal remains to the cemetery at Kilpauk as per his last wish.

On Sunday evening, the Chennai Corporation had made arrangements at its burial ground near Kilpauk. However, as residents took to the road objecting to the burial, they decided to bury him at Velangadu, which has a crematorium with limited space for burials. But a mob attacked Corporation staff and colleagues of the doctor at Velangadu opposing the burial. The body was later buried with police protection.

In a video message, the doctor’s wife Anandhi Simon, said it was his last wish to be buried in the Kilpauk cemetery. “We had obtained permission to bury him at the Kilpauk cemetery but he was buried in Velangadu due to a few incidents. We could not witness his burial. He has been buried in a sealed casket and this could be shifted to the Kilpauk cemetery. It will not create any trouble for anyone,” she said.

She added that Dr. Simon spoke to them before he was put on ventilatory support. “It was his last wish to be buried as per our rituals. Please fulfil his last wish,” she appealed to the Chief Minister.

