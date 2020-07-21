Doctors who have recovered from COVID-19 return to work, battle prolonged fatigue

CHENNAI

21 July 2020 16:40 IST

If there is one symptom that has lasted longer than others, it is fatigue, a number of doctors, who had tested positive for COVID-19, pointed out

﻿

“I have been better,” was the quick and short response from R. Baskaran (name changed), an assistant professor at a government medical college hospital in the city. Recovering from COVID-19, the doctor is back to work, with scheduled duty at a COVID-19 ward.

“The job is hectic as usual. I still have mild fatigue,” he said. Many doctors, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have returned to work after two to four weeks of isolation and treatment. But there is little or no respite from some of the post-COVID-19 symptoms, especially fatigue, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

Viral fevers do have a long course of fatigue, he said, adding: “In some cases, it persists for six months. In COVID-19 too, fatigue persisted for a long time during the recovery phase.”

As a senior doctor pointed out, “In my experience, the fever was not debilitating. But it is the fatigue and muscle pain, weakness and myalgia that is making recovery difficult. This is debilitating beyond three to four weeks of testing positive. I might look normal but I cannot do physical work,” she said.

If there is one symptom that has lasted longer than others, it is fatigue, a number of doctors, who had tested positive for COVID-19, pointed out. “It is like -- one day you are fine and you manage to do some small activities. But fatigue catches up sooner or later. I have had this experience of getting extremely tired, and wanting to sleep often during the recovery phase. COVID-19 fatigue is a definite thing, and I have heard similar experiences from postgraduates too. I am back at work but the fatigue still lingers on,” another doctor of Madras Medical College said.

Doctors have told each other to take things slowly instead of rushing into work and exerting themselves. There are some who experienced have breathlessness and dizziness in the recovery phase.

A senior physician, who did not want to be named, said easily getting fatigued was one of the factors that he faced during the recovery phase. “It lasted for five to seven days. I recovered slowly. This fatigue is common during the post-influenza period. Now, we have experienced it in COVID-19 too,” he said.

In fact, he experienced a loss of smell quite early on, and it went on to last for nearly a week. “In my experience, about one-third of patients have loss of smell. We can manage fatigue with nutritious food, fresh fruits and adequate sleep,” he said.

Some doctors are struggling with insomnia, a paediatrician noted. “I had a fever for three to four days and myalgia for eight days. I was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital hospital, and returned to work after two weeks. Fatigue and myalgia last longer than the other symptoms,” he said.

He added that a few of his doctor friends, who recovered from COVID-19, faced trouble with sleeping. “Some of them who usually go to bed at 10 p.m. are unable to sleep till 2 a.m. Psychiatrists said that this may be because doctors are leading abnormal lives now,” he said.

His advice for COVID-19 patients. “Do not panic. Take plenty of hot water. I felt nutrition played a vital role in recovery. At RGGGH, the diet was nutritious and well-planned. Taking nutritious meals at home too helped,” he said.