Doctors urged Health Minister to withdraw order restricting service quota for certain specialities

Doctors affiliated with the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) on Saturday met Health Minister Ma. Subramanian seeking the withdrawal of Government Order (G.O.) 151, which restricts the service quota for government doctors in certain specialities.

In a representation, SDPGA general secretary A. Ramalingam said 50% seats in postgraduate (MD/MS) courses were reserved for in-service candidates in Tamil Nadu. Citing the lack of vacancies in certain departments, the Health Department issued G.O. 151 to withhold the 50% reservation for 2024-2025. The association pointed out that such a decision would lead to fewer specialists in the government sector, creating complications in obtaining recognition for colleges and affecting speciality services in the future.

They urged Mr. Subramanian to revoke the G.O. that sought to abolish service quota in around 15 specialities. The SDPGA said the Minister had assured to take steps. A few days ago, the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association also submitted a representation to the Health Secretary to withdraw the G.O. that proposes to dilute in-service reservation.