Doctors urge public to take precaution while bursting crackers during Deepavali

Taking precaution is important to prevent burns caused by firecrackers during Deepavali. Seeking medical help immediately for treating burns and eye injuries is crucial, say doctors.

At the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, a 20-bed ward to treat patients with cracker injuries has been set up in the burns block. “Every year, we allocate beds especially for cracker burns. This year, we have 20 beds of which 10 are equipped for intensive care and 10 with oxygen concentrators. We have a 24x7 team on duty. Doctors, staff nurses and paramedical personnel will work on shift basis,” R. Shanthimalar, KMC dean, said.

She said there was a dip in cracker injuries during COVID-19 pandemic. There were 45 cases in 2019, 15 in 2020 and 30 in 2021.

As a first aid, people should run cold water over the affected area, should not use ice cubes, should not apply turmeric or coffee powder or flour on the burns. Doctors stressed on the need to seek medical help and not resort to self-medication.

Ocular injuries

It was found that 45% of the ocular injuries in children occurred at home, of which the cracker injuries constituted 10%, according to Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital.

“There has been an increased incidence of cracker injuries of the eye in the past few years, mainly because of the negligence of the parents and failure to follow the protocol while bursting crackers. The injuries referred to our hospital range from minimal injuries such as corneal abrasions, lid injuries to major injuries such as traumatic cataract, corneal tear, retinal detachment, vitreous haemorrhage and rupture globe,” he said in a press release.

He said it was important to consult an ophthalmologist immediately in case of an eye injury.

S. Soundari, zonal head, Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said: “A large number of ocular injuries reported every year are mainly caused by crackers. In fact, the eyes are the second most common affected area after the hands and fingers,” she said.

Along with individuals who handle crackers, more than 50% bystanders are at a high risk of sustaining eye injuries, she said. Dr. Soundari said that contact lenses might cause irritation to the eyes if exposed to direct heat for a long time. “People wearing contact lenses should be doubly cautious while bursting crackers,” she said, in a release.

In children, the affected eye should not be rubbed as it might increase bleeding or worsen the injury, not to apply pressure to the affected eye, never apply ointment as it makes it difficult for a doctor to examine and diagnose, she said.