Doctors turn to ECMO to treat teenager with failing heart, lung functions

An 18-year-old boy, who had severe leak of the aortic and mitral valves in his heart and worsening liver and kidney functions, was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine after doctors replaced the two valves to help revive the failing heart and lung functions.

K. Sivakumar, head of department, Paediatric Cardiology, Madras Medical Mission (MMM), said the boy was healthy until his health condition started to deteriorate in November last year following knee pain and fever. After being treated for a month by a rheumatologist, he developed breathing difficulty and was diagnosed to have severe leak of the aortic and mitral valves along with congestive heart failure. His liver and kidney functions worsened as his heart was not able to maintain adequate blood flow to his vital organs.

He was transferred to MMM and on the day of admission, he had a cardiac arrest and was revived after 15 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was admitted to the intensive care unit and was put on mechanical ventilation. After a week of intensive care support, doctors decided that correction of his leaking heart valves was the only way to save his failing organs.

“We took him up for surgery and replaced both valves. While the leakage stopped immediately, we saw that his heart and lungs could not take the load of the body…We decided to put him on an ECMO machine to support the heart and functions of the lung,” Ravi Agarwal, head of Paediatric Cardiac surgery, told reporters.

Uday Charan, senior paediatric intensivist, said the ECMO machine did the work of his heart and lungs. He was on ECMO support for 15 days.

Dr. Sivakumar said this sudden deterioration of his health was most possibly due to rheumatic heart disease. The boy was ready to be discharged.