ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors turn spotlight on cancers affecting men

November 29, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Early detection and timely intervention can impact treatment outcomes, say doctors

The Hindu Bureau

There is a need to raise awareness on cancers affecting men as early detection and timely intervention can impact treatment outcomes, according to doctors.

To turn the spotlight on cancers affecting men, a group of doctors of Kauvery Cancer Institute are observing “No Shave November”. According to a press release, “No Shave November” and “Movember” are global movements that encourage men to grow facial hair during November to raise awareness about men’s health issues.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men globally and testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men aged 15 to 34 years, the release said. A.N. Vaidhyswaran, director, Radiation Oncology, said there was a need to give importance to cancers in men as there is not much awareness on prostate cancers and routine check-ups, and symptoms are often missed. Aswin AN, radiation oncologist, added that awareness of signs and symptoms is essential for early detection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Iyappan Ponnuswamy, medical director and chief radiologist, Kauvery Hospital, said early detection paved the way for better treatment outcomes and survival rate. He also emphasised the need to promote awareness on mental health in men.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US