Doctors turn spotlight on cancers affecting men

Early detection and timely intervention can impact treatment outcomes, say doctors

November 29, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

There is a need to raise awareness on cancers affecting men as early detection and timely intervention can impact treatment outcomes, according to doctors.

To turn the spotlight on cancers affecting men, a group of doctors of Kauvery Cancer Institute are observing “No Shave November”. According to a press release, “No Shave November” and “Movember” are global movements that encourage men to grow facial hair during November to raise awareness about men’s health issues.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men globally and testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men aged 15 to 34 years, the release said. A.N. Vaidhyswaran, director, Radiation Oncology, said there was a need to give importance to cancers in men as there is not much awareness on prostate cancers and routine check-ups, and symptoms are often missed. Aswin AN, radiation oncologist, added that awareness of signs and symptoms is essential for early detection.

Iyappan Ponnuswamy, medical director and chief radiologist, Kauvery Hospital, said early detection paved the way for better treatment outcomes and survival rate. He also emphasised the need to promote awareness on mental health in men.

