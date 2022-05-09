Doctors treat 36-year-old man with TB for cerebellar abscess

Special Correspondent May 09, 2022 18:43 IST

The abscess was drained through an opening made in the left suboccipital region of the brain by the doctors at Be Well Hospital

A team of doctors of a private hospital treated a 36-year-old man for cerebellar abscess. According to a press release, the patient had tuberculosis and had been complaining of a severe headache for two weeks. Tests showed that he had cerebellar abscess on the left side of the brain. Doctors at Be Well Hospital suggested that he undergo a craniotomy to remove the abnormal tissue from the brain. But due to his unmanaged TB, the process had become challenging. Pradeep, medical director of the hospital, said the abscess was drained through an opening made in the left suboccipital region of the brain. At the end of the procedure, the patient was moving his limbs indicating that all his physical abilities were safely secured.



