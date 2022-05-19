Doctors thank government for transparency about vacancies

Govt lists 1,000 doctor vacancies for transfer counselling

Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association has thanked the State government for providing the list of vacancies in government hospitals for which counselling would be held shortly.

It has been a grouse of service doctors that there is no transparency in the way counselling is held for vacancies in government facilities.

It has been a long-time complaint that the Health Department does not present the true picture of vacancies. Associations representing service candidates maintained that the vacancies were sold for other considerations leading them to suspect if merit was diluted. Several doctors due for transfers were not considered, they allege.

Since 2015 they have been demanding transparency and in 2019 the federation of government doctors had held demonstrations calling for transparency besides placing their other demands, including reserving 50% seats for service candidates.

According to the association, the State government had released a list of 1,000 vacancies in government hospitals that would be filled through counselling. The association has taken to social media to thank the government stating: “First time in the history of transfer counselling for govt drs. Around 1,000 vacancies list shown before counselling. Such transparency never seen before,” the association has tweeted.