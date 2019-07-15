‘Doctors should reach out to students’

Doctors should teach students the importance of a healthy lifestyle on a mission mode, said Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

At the inauguration of the MGM Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said, “It is my earnest appeal to doctors to reach out to schools and needy students. All doctors from public and private healthcare systems should visit their nearest schools sometime in the day and conduct awareness campaigns. Each doctor should adopt some government or corporation school, visit classrooms and advise students on preventive healthcare. We need to educate children and this can be done by doctors.”

The government should give tax incentives to those setting up hospitals in rural areas. All political parties should give priority to education, health, agriculture and development of rural areas, Mr. Naidu said, urging doctors to provide affordable healthcare to all.

Good performer

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the State had done well in providing healthcare, compared to the rest of the country. “The State ranks first in the country in terms of the number of children immunised and takes pride in medical specialisation,” Mr. Purohit said.

He said intervention in health must not only cover tuberculosis and malaria, but also diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, hypertension and rheumatic heart diseases. “I was happy to learn from Dr. Prashant Rajagopalan (Director of MGM Healthcare) that Ayushman Bharat would be implemented in the hospital. All poor people of Tamil Nadu will benefit from treatment,” he said.

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said the State was a trendsetter and game changer.

Model State

It had emerged as a model State and made available human resources and infrastructure. For the fourth consecutive year, it had won the award for the most number of cadaveric transplants.

The State would continue working till the poorest citizen gets the best treatment, at affordable cost, with full satisfaction, he added.