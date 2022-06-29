Doctors see COVID-19 reinfections, call for precautions

Number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 rising gradually in the last few weeks

Over the past few weeks, doctors in both government and private hospitals in Chennai are seeing quite a few patients with COVID-19 reinfections.

The number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 has been rising gradually in the last few weeks in the city. Among them are reinfections, including those infected a few months ago. Though symptoms are mild, doctors raise the need to step up precautions.

Suresh Kumar, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, said out of 10 patients with COVID-19 now, three to four were previously infected. “I have seen persons who had their previous infection in January and even in March. The main issue for patients with reinfections is that they will already be experiencing long COVID-19 symptoms such as fatigue, weakness and memory disturbances. We will have to wait and see for more time if reinfections are causing any life-threatening symptoms,” he said.

He pointed out till April, the variants in circulation were BA.1.1 and BA.2. “Now, the newer variants of BA.4 or BA.5 are in circulation similar to other countries worldwide. So, there may not be cross-protection,” he added.

Patients had flu-like symptoms of fever, chills, bodyache and runny nose, Dr. Suresh Kumar, said, adding: “While the fever lasted for two to three days in some, there were patients who had symptoms for a slightly longer duration of seven to 10 days.” However, there was no loss of taste or smell but some did have diarrhoea, he pointed out.

About 20% of patients that Koushik Muthu Raja M., professor and deputy director, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, sees are reinfections. “However, the symptoms are only mild. Only the unvaccinated population are requiring oxygen support,” he said.

Another observation is the reduced duration of symptoms. “From earlier times when symptoms lasted for seven days, patients are having symptoms for an average of four days now,” he said.

Out of the 68 patients with COVID-19 who were admitted to the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital since June 1, four had reinfection, according to R. Jayanthi, hospital dean.

“The predominant symptoms are of the upper respiratory tract. Patients are having sore throat, fever of up to five days, myalgia and very mild cough and nasal stuffiness,” she said.

A physician in a government hospital said many positive patients were previously infected in the first or second wave.

Dr. Jayanthi said very few patients required oxygen support. “We are noticing that those who missed out the vaccination are facing the brunt. Be it new waves and new variants, vaccines are offering protection. Elderly who missed out the booster dose are having moderate to severe disease. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will go a long way in preventing outbreaks,” she said.